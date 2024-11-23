Norcros plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.10) on Friday. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.04 million, a PE ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Friday.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

