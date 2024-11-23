NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 27,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 150,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 65.21.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

