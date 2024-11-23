NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 600.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

