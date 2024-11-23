Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

RNA opened at $43.25 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,900.52. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $678,175.90. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock worth $6,724,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.