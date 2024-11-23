Nwam LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

