Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

