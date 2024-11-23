Nwam LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,714,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

