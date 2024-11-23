Nwam LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,193,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,746,000 after purchasing an additional 296,513 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 227,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter.

AGGH stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

