Nwam LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $103.10.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
