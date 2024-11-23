Nwam LLC Takes Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

