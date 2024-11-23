Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.28 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.96). 267,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 217,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($1.98).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £5,066.88 ($6,351.86). Corporate insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading

