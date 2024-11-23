Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,230 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $280,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.57 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.69 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Okta from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

