Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $200.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ODFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $220.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.