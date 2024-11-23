Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Shares of OMCL opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.10, a P/E/G ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 243,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.