One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

