One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

