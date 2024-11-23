One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $136.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

