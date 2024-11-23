Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 105,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $110.08 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

