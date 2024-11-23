Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,089,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.73 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

