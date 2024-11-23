Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

