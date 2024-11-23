Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 276 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

