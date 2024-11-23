Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 48.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,099.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,029.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.