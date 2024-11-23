Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.9 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 305.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

