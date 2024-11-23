Optivise Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,762 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VYM opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

