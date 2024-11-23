Optivise Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 27,946 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

