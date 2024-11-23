Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

