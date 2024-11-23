Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.93. 2,641,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,205,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

