Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie Buys 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:OREGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.