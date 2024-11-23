Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,257.52. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and sold 194,569 shares worth $3,433,319. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

