P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 million, a P/E ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

