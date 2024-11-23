Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 444,807 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in REX American Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in REX American Resources by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

REX stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

