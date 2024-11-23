Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,865,740 Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,865,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

