Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PSCX stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

