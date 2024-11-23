Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
PSCX stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.