Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.14 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

