Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after purchasing an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after purchasing an additional 759,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

