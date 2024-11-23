Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

