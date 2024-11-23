Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.