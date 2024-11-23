Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.