Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

