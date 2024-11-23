Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,068,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

