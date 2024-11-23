Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

