Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.
Solventum Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.