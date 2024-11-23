Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$117,750.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$117,750.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -96.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.