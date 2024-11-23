Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc Sells 147,581 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,738,564 shares in the company, valued at $110,392,437.92. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.