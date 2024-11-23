Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid Sells 68,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$2,101,200.00.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.51 and a one year high of C$33.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

