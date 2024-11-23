Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.4 %
PKOH stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 41.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.