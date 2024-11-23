Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PKOH stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 41.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

