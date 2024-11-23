Paul A. Uhlman Sells 6,311 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $261,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.