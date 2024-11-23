Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $40,977.48 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Nicholas Rost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $21,787.92.
Paylocity Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68.
Institutional Trading of Paylocity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.