Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $40,977.48 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $21,787.92.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Paylocity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

