Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Andrew Cappotelli Sells 247 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,605.86. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.28 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

