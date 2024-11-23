Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,132 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 20.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI opened at $14.42 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

