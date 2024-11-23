Philip Poindexter Sells 3,419 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,057.05. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $76.11 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

